The Atlanta Dream fell to 2-4 on to start the 2023 WNBA season as they dropped their second consecutive game, this one to the New York Liberty after losing to the Las Vegas Aces on June 2. Despite the uneven start, the Dream have been seeing another step forward in the development of budding star Rhyne Howard. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Howard has seen her production jump from last season as a rookie. Despite the Dream loss on Friday, Howard managed to set a WNBA record by reaching 100 made three-pointers in only 40 games, surpassing Cynthia Cooper's 25-year record as per the Across the Timeline Twitter Page.

NEW RHYNE RECORD With 3 made 3s so far tonight, @howard_rhyne now has 100 in her WNBA career. She got to 100 in her 40th game, besting Cynthia Cooper's nearly 25 year-old record of 41 games. It's her 19th game with 3 or more 3PM — no one has more in their 1st 40 WNBA games. pic.twitter.com/Bswuyqa1HL — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) June 10, 2023

In addition to Rhyne Howard surpassing Cynthia Cooper's record, she also set her own record of having 19 consecutive games of at least three made three-point shots. No other WNBA player has more through their first 40 games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Howard made an immediate impact last season as a rookie with the Dream winning the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award. She started all 34 games she played in and she was selected to the All-Star team. The Dream didn't make the playoffs, however, but they do have a foundational piece in Howard.

Through the Dream's first five games of the 2023 season, Howard has been averaging 17.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Howard starred in college at Kentucky where she held a career-scoring average of 20.1 points per game.