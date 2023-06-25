The WNBA has a new all-time leader in triple-doubles and she hails from the Connecticut Sun. Alyssa Thomas usurped Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu to take the record for herself during their absolute domination of the Chicago Sky.

Alyssa Thomas notched her fourth career triple-double with the Connecticut Sun, per CBS Sports.

She knocked down seven out of 15 shots which gave her 14 points. She also cleaned up the glass well to total 11 rebounds for the game. Her playmaking was elite as she led the Sun with 12 assists. It's safe to say that she ran away with the record.

It was not only Alyssa Thomas that showed up for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner put on an amazing scoring display by dropping 26 points on the Chicago Sky. Her defensive skills were on show as she grabbed the ball twice from the Sky's offense. She crashed the boards well to help Alyssa Thomas with eight rebounds, seven of which came from the defensive end.

DiJonnai Carrington helped by burying the Sky more off the bench. She knocked down eight of her 17 shots to total 17 points. Overall, the Sun gave the Sky a hard time catching up as they had all-around players to seal the deal.

However, Alyssa Thomas should not be complacent. Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu can still take the record away from her. The Connecticut Sun star shows no sign of stopping as her team leads the WNBA with 12 wins and three losses.

Will Alyssa Thomas hold on to this record for a long time?