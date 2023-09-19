Atlanta and Dallas face off in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs! Head on to our WNBA series with this Dream-Wings odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream for the second matchup on Tuesday night, after facing off three times in the regular season and taking Game 1 with a strong finish. Dallas has controlled the narrative, winning all four games handedly, and three by double digits. Both teams have shown improvement from a year ago, and are desperate to pick up their first playoff series win in years.

After being eliminated in the first round as the sixth seed in 2022, the Wings enter the playoffs as the fourth seed this year. Despite the fact that they haven't won a postseason series since 2009, they will count on their improved offense to put an end to the dry spell. On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream, who hadn't gone past the first round since 2016, made their first playoff participation since 2018.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Dream-Wings Odds

Atlanta Dream: +6.5 (-110)

Dallas Wings: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 170.5 (-110)

Under: 170.5 (-110)

How to watch Dream vs. Wings Game 2

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Dream got off to a torrid start in Game 1, outpacing the Wings by 15 points in the first quarter. They held a 36-21 lead after the first frame, but all went rapidly downhill after that. They were unable to quell the Dallas offensive attack, and the Wings made the largest comeback in franchise playoff history to flip the script and win by double digits. Amid the early success, Rhyne Howard starred for the Dream, dropping an incredible 36 points in what ultimately amounted to a losing effort. She will need to put up similar numbers, including the 8-for-15 from three that helped the team get out to the original lead.

The top two guards for the Atlanta Dream offense are Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Unfortunately, their shooting success hasn't been successful against Dallas so far this year, and they live and die by it. However, they have demonstrated their potential to dominate in several of their victories, with both players averaging 17 points per game. Atlanta's attack will require both guards to contribute some significant scoring, which they began to do in the final game of the regular season by combining for over 30 points. Howard will undoubtedly get the Dallas defense's attention as she attempts to prove why she is the reigning Rookie of the Year on the biggest stage.

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Wings overcame an onslaught by the Dream in Game 1, rallying from a 15+ point deficit in the first quarter to ultimately win by double digits. The Dream couldn't miss from three, and Rhyne Howard was able to exploit Dallas for 36 points. They will have to keep a lid on second-year guard to have an easier time in this one, but were still able to handle the rest of the Atlanta squad as they mounted the comeback.

The Dallas Wings have a talented attack that has significantly improved from a year ago, now ranked third in the league in efficiency. Arike Ogunbowale, who averages 21 points per game for the Wings, plays well alongside forwards Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard. Only the top-seeded Aces are averaging more points per game than all three of them combined. The trio has assisted them in defeating some of the league's heavyweights, allowing them to achieve rare victories over Connecticut, New York, and Las Vegas.

The Wings shouldn't have any trouble scoring points at the pace they play at if Ogunbowale and Sabally continue to make crucial shots. In each of their games, it has been crucial to restrict Atlanta's guards, and winning the rebounding battle has given their stars more opportunities to score. The Wings' advantage over the Dream only expanded from the first game of the season until the final one, with the winning margin continuing to rise. Atlanta hasn't demonstrated anything to counteract this pattern and struggled in the second half, going 3-8 in August while the Wings were successful. The Wings were able to connect at an impressive 48% field goal rate in Game 1, and with more of the same in the fast-break offense, the Dream will not be able to contain them.

Final Dream-Wings Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Wings will continue with more of the same energy that they concluded within their Game 1 victory, leading to a controlling victory over the Atlanta Dream and an advancement to the second round. Dallas outscored Atlanta 27-12 in the final frame, a far cry from how the contest started. The Dream were unable to keep pace as the game wore on, and the Wings will use the momentum from the strong finish to blow the doors off of their opponent at home on Tuesday. They want to get the series wrapped up instead of risking it on the road in the rubber match, and they have all the stars and tools to be successful in a sweep.

Final Dream-Wings Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings -6.5 (-110)