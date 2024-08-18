In an electrifying main event that sent shockwaves through the MMA world, South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis retained his UFC middleweight championship with a stunning fourth-round submission victory over former two-time champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The fight, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marked a historic moment as Du Plessis became the first fighter to ever submit Adesanya in his illustrious UFC career.

The bout began with a palpable tension in the air, as both fighters circled each other cautiously. Adesanya, known for his elusive striking and precision kicks, looked to maintain his distance and pick his shots. Du Plessis, however, was relentless in his pressure, constantly moving forward and looking to close the gap.

The first round saw a feeling-out process between the two fighters. Adesanya landed a few sharp leg kicks, while Du Plessis landed a couple of solid right hands. As the round progressed, Du Plessis started to find his rhythm, landing a few more significant strikes and taking Adesanya down to the mat briefly.

The second round saw a shift in momentum, as Du Plessis started to land more frequently and with greater power. He landed a series of heavy punches and then a beautifully timed takedown started the grappling onslaught that occurred for the remainder of the round. Du Plessis had Adesanya in a load of trouble on the mat, however, Adesanya showed his championship mettle, weathering the storm and surviving the round.

The third round was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing significant strikes. Adesanya started to find his range again, landing a few clean punches and kicks. Du Plessis, looking labored, was taking tons of damage throughout the round but was able to get out of the round and into the championship rounds.

The fourth round proved to be the turning point in the fight. Adesanya had a ton of success early in the round while Du Plessis looked like he was slowing down. It wasn’t until Du Plessis landed a glancing right hand that started the sequence that ended it all. From there, Du Plessis tracked down Adesanya landing a flurry of right hands before he took his back, dragged him to the mat, put his hooks in, and then Du Plessis quickly transitioned to Adesanya’s back. From there, he sunk in a rear-naked choke, and Adesanya was forced to tap out.

The crowd erupted in disbelief as Du Plessis celebrated his historic victory. He had not only retained his title but had also made history by becoming the first fighter to submit Adesanya in the UFC. Adesanya, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Du Plessis’s performance. “He was the better man tonight,” he said. “I’ll be back, though. I’m not done yet.” This victory solidifies Du Plessis’s position as the top middleweight in the world. He has now defeated two of the most dominant champions in the division’s history, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, in two out of his last three fights.

The future looks bright for Du Plessis. He is a young, hungry champion with a well-rounded skill set. He has the potential to reign over the middleweight division for years to come. The loss is a setback for Adesanya, but it is not the end of his career. He is still one of the most talented fighters in the world, and he will surely be back to challenge for the title again.

The UFC 305 main event will be remembered as one of the most shocking and historic moments in MMA history. Dricus Du Plessis’s submission victory over Israel Adesanya has sent shockwaves through the sport and has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.