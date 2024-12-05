PrizePicks is dialing up the holiday fun with a new marketing campaign featuring some of the internet’s most beloved personalities. To headline the season, the daily fantasy sports giant debuted a playful remake of the iconic 2013 NBA Christmas ad, “Jingle Hoops,” via YouTube. This time, the spotlight shifts to comedic and cultural stars like Joe Budden, Druski, BigXThaPlug, Sketch, and Spice Adams. The commercial aired nationwide and took over PrizePicks’ social media, delighting viewers with its mix of nostalgia and humor.

Joe Budden, rapper and broadcaster, shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying it was a blast to return to the basketball court. Reflecting on the shoot, he remarked, “I can’t believe I’ve gone my whole life without knowing how athletic Spice Adams is!” Adams, known for his comedic flair, added an unexpected layer of hilarity, perfectly complementing Druski’s exaggerated slow-motion dunk attempt.

The ad, designed as a modern tribute to the 2013 original, adds a comedic twist to the synchronized basketball dribbles and festive rhythms that captured hearts a decade ago. Chip Singh, PrizePicks’ Executive Creative Director, explained, “This spot is all about celebrating NBA culture, the holiday vibe, and the pure fun of hoops. We wanted to honor the original but give it a fresh, playful spin.”

A Season of Giving with Picksmas

Beyond the laugh-out-loud commercial, PrizePicks is making the holidays brighter with the return of its Picksmas campaign. Players can enjoy daily promotions throughout December, leading up to the 7 Days of Picksmas finale. Each day, participants earn rewards like free squares, payout boosts, or lineup bonuses, underscoring the brand's commitment to its community.

This year’s Picksmas comes as PrizePicks continues its expansion into new markets, combining festive fun with a focus on responsible gaming. The campaign, which blends humor with heartfelt giving, perfectly encapsulates the company’s mission to entertain and engage its players.

From Druski’s over-the-top antics to Budden’s return to the court, PrizePicks’ latest commercial channels the joy of basketball and holiday magic. Coupled with the Picksmas giving spree, the brand ensures this season offers plenty of laughter and rewards for its loyal audience.