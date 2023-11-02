Pop sensation Dua Lipa announces the release date for her new single, Houdini, for November 9th at 7 PM EST.

With new music coming soon, Dua Lipa teases her new single, Houdini.

Wednesday, the pop star announced her new single and that it will be dropping on Nov. 9 at 7 PM EST, according to People.

She posted on Instagram about the release, along with a piece of artwork. It's a sultry cover that features the Grammy winner with her reflection in a mirror.

Dua Lipa and her new single Houdini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The caption to the post shared the release date and included an emoji of handcuffs, which is an ode to magician Harry Houdini, and a stunt of his that was famous.

This new single announcement comes after Lipa recently wiped her Instagram and TikTok and also changed her profile picture on platforms.

She's also been posting cryptic teasers on social media — and then deleting them. The clips are illusions featuring mirrored images and close-ups of the singer levitating. Plus, there is footage of her with a key on her tongue.

The teasers were archived on her Instagram, but they remain on her X profile.

Lipa followers speculate Houdini will launch a new album soon. The star's last album was in 2020 with the Grammy-winning record Future Nostalgia. It featured her big hits like Levitating, Don't Stop Now, and Break My Heart.

Whatever the new single brings, whether a new album or more cryptic posts, it's a welcome treat to Dua Lipa fans, who are always loving any new content that she provides.