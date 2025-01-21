The Anaheim Ducks have been without forward Trevor Zegras since a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights back on December 4 — but that figures to change in a big way on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old is expected to return from a torn meniscus when the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers visit Honda Center, head coach Greg Cronin confirmed to NHL.com's Dan Arritt.

“During the process, it's a bit frustrating,” Zegras said Monday. “You want to play, you want to get back out there. You hate missing games, (especially) after last season. I feel good. I feel confident and strong and ready to go.”

After being selected ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras burst onto the scene in California, recording 61 points in 75 games in 2021-22 and following it up with 65 points in 81 games the next season.

But it's been tough sledding for the talented American since; Zegras dealt with a plethora of injuries — a groin ailment and a broken ankle — and only suited up for 31 games in 2023-24, chipping in just six goals and 15 points in the process.

It's been a similar story this year, with Zegras managing just four goals and 10 points over 24 games. He was skating along with Leo Carlsson and veteran Alex Killorn at practice on Monday, along with the second powerplay group that also features Carlsson, Killorn, Cutter Gauthier and Olen Zellweger.

The Ducks will be thrilled to insert Zegras back into the lineup — regardless of his prolonged struggles — especially as the losses keep on piling up in Anaheim.

Ducks fall further out of contention with every loss

When the calendar flipped to January, the Ducks had won three consecutive games and were almost back to .500 at 17-18-4. But it's been a brutal stretch for the Pacific Division dwellers since; Anaheim has lost three in a row and six of seven dating back to January 7.

That includes three shutout losses, against the Philadelphia Flyers (6-0) on January 11, Washington Capitals (3-0) on January 14 and Panthers (3-0) on January 18. After not being shut out once over the first 41 games of the campaign, the roster has now been held scoreless in three of five.

With that, the Ducks have fallen to 18-22-6 and a full nine points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference. The team sits dead last in goals per game at 2.37, and are ahead of only the lowly San Jose Sharks in the Pacific. The way things are going, it's shaping up to be a seventh straight season without playoff hockey in Anaheim.

After failing to score in Florida on Saturday, the Ducks will look to have better fortune against those same Panthers — this time both on home ice and with Zegras in the lineup — on Tuesday. Puck is set to drop just past 10:00 p.m. ET from Southern California.