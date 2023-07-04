Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson wants out of Anaheim. The Ducks netminder mentioned in his end-of-season press conference that he wants to win hockey games. That's not likely to happen with Anaheim any time soon. NHL insider Frank Seravalli also reported that Gibson has requested a trade.

However, Seravalli went a bit deeper than that. He recently claimed that the Ducks goaltender would never play another game for the franchise again. On Monday, that claim was refuted by Gibson's agent, Kurt Overhardt, in a statement on Twitter.

“On behalf of and at the request of my client, John Gibson, we would like to clearly state this statement is false, unjust, and inflammatory,” Overhardt said. “Frank Seravalli did not reach out to the player nor myself to fact check the accuracy of this statement.”

Seravalli did not take this statement from Gibson's camp lightly. He tweeted a reply to this statement, bringing up a previous time in which Overhardt had questioned the accuracy of Seravalli's reporting.

Hey Kurt, do you remember the last time you attempted to claim my reporting was false? All the best.https://t.co/pn7lM0gueS pic.twitter.com/ly8ymZumLB — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 4, 2023

While there are many teams that could use Gibson on their roster, a trade has yet to materialize. The Ducks goaltender has spent his entire career with the team thus far. This past season, Gibson posted a 14-31-8 record with a .899 save percentage and 3.99 goals against average.

Despite the poor numbers, Gibson did etch his name in franchise history. Furthermore, the Ducks goaltender has a solid track record that could entice contending teams to take a chance on the veteran.

As of now, however, a trade has yet to happen. And according to Overhardt, Gibson is focused on Anaheim. “John Gibson is honored to be a member of the Anaheim Ducks and is a committed supporter of its fanbase, as well as the Ducks community,” Overhardt said in the statement.