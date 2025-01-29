ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks will continue their road trip as they head to Canada for a showdown with the Calgary Flames. It will be a showdown at the Scotiabank Saddledome as we share our NHL odds series and make a Ducks-Flames prediction and pick.

The Flames have gone 37-24 in the past 61 games against the Stars. Additionally, they are 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Ducks, including 3-2 in the past five games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames defeated the Ducks 3-2 in overtime on January 7, 2025 at the Honda Center.

Here are the Ducks-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Flames Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +158

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Ducks vs Flames

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Victorious, and KCOP

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Trevor Zegras recently returned to the lineup after sitting out six weeks with an injury. While the Ducks lost 5-2 last Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, they have won three games in a row. Zegras has inspired the Ducks, and they have scored 16 goals over three games, showcasing what they are capable of when everything is firing on all cylinders.

The Ducks fell behind in their last game against the Flames. Then, Alex Killorn tied it with a goal in the second period. Anaheim fell behind again, but Mason McTavish tied it with a powerplay goal in the third period. McTavish has been on fire lately, scoring a goal in four consecutive games and tallying a total of six goals and one assist in that stretch since coach Greg Cronin called him a third-line player.

The Ducks fired 28 shots at the net in this game. Additionally, they won 55 percent of the faceoffs. Anaheim also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. While they have been struggling on the powerplay all season, ranking 31st, they have been improving lately and are starting to gel with the extra-man attack because they are playing faster and making fewer mistakes.

John Gibson is always in trade-talk conversations around the NHL. Yet, he remains a Duck and made 30 saves in the loss against the Flames a few weeks ago. His defense played well enough, nailing 24 hits and blocking 14 shots. The defense has produced mixed results during the winning streak, containing the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators, but nearly collapsing against the Seattle Kraken.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can continue to play fast while winning their faceoffs. Then, their defense and goaltending must hold firm.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames are clinging to the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference and may swing a deal at the trade deadline to help their chances of making the playoffs.

The Flames led 1-0 after the first period in their win over the Ducks. After allowing Killorn to score, the Flames retook the lead when Nazem Kadri put one in the net to give the Flames. Yet, they collapsed in the third period when they allowed McTavish to convert a powerplay marker. The Flames salvaged this game when Jonathan Huberdeau converted a powerplay goal in overtime.

The Flames fired 33 shots on net. Additionally, they thrived despite winning just 45 percent of the faceoffs. Calgary also went 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

Dustin Wolf played efficiently in this game, making 26 saves and allowing two goals. Furthermore, he and his defense went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. But the Flames only had 12 hits and blocked 10 shots. The Flames need more from Rasmus Andersson on the defensive side of the ice. So far, he has fallen off on the defensive side, and the Flames need him to do more.

The Flames will cover the spread if they can grab the lead in the first period again. Then, they must play tighter defense and not allow the Ducks to skate loosely across the ice to generate some scoring chances,.

Final Ducks-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are 33-17 against the spread, the best mark in hockey betting against the spread, while the Flames are 26-23 against the spread. Moreover, the Ducks are 17-8 against the spread on the road, while the Flames are 14-11 against the spread at home. The Ducks are 18-30-2 against the over/under, while the Flames are 20-27-2 against the over/under.

The Ducks are hot right now, and the Flames are not. While I can see the Flames winning this game, I don't see them blowing the Ducks out. This will be a tight game that goes down to the wire, with the Ducks covering the spread on the road.

Final Ducks-Flames Prediction & Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-172)