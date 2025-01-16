Despite preseason expectations that pencilled the Calgary Flames out of a playoff spot in 2024-25, the squad has been performing well over the first half of the campaign. Currently 21-15-7 through 43 games — and occupying the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference — the Flames have a realistic shot to rectify back-to-back postseason misses come April.

But although the team is in a spot halfway through January, there are five teams within eight points, including the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Utah Hockey Club, Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken. While Calgary has as good a shot as any of those clubs to advance to the dance for the first time since 2021-22, there's another path where the roster misses out once again — there's just a ton of parity in the league right now.

General manager Craig Conroy will certainly have a couple of tough decisions to make ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline. The main ones concern heart and soul veterans Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri, who have both seen their names swirling in trade rumors for weeks. But with the Flames in a playoff spot, does it makes sense to move on from two of the more important players on the roster?

Should the Flames trade Nazem Kadri?

Kadri is an interesting case, especially as he owns a full no-movement clause and is under contract in Alberta for the next three seasons after this. He was excellent in 2023-24, managing 29 goals and 75 points over a full 82-game slate. Although he's been less prolific this time around, the 34-year-old is still second in team scoring with 29 points in 43 games in 2024-25.

Here's what Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos had to say about Kadri, while including him in his latest NHL trade board:

“Making $7 million against the cap through the 2028-29 season, it remains more likely than not that Kadri won't still be a Flame when Scotia Place Arena opens in a few years. And, in fact, it remains possible that he'll get traded before this season's deadline,” wrote the hockey insider on Wednesday.

“The reason why Rasmus Andersson came off this list and Kadri stayed on largely has to do with age. At 34, Kadri is in a much different place in his career and would find interest from various teams around the league that are looking for a centre. He was a key part as the second line centre for Colorado when they won the Stanley Cup in 2022 before becoming a free agent. Kadri remains in control with a full no-movement clause but, especially if the Flames ever fall behind in the playoff race, he'll remain a player to keep a close eye on.”

Like always, the center market should be very interesting ahead of the deadline, with multiple contending teams looking for an upgrade. Here are a couple of realistic landing spots if Kadri does end up getting moved sometime in the next two months.

Nazem Kadri could return to hometown Maple Leafs

Kadri began his career in Toronto, being selected 7th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft before playing the better part of a decade in Ontario. He was eventually traded to the Colorado Avalanche, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2022 before signing with the Flames a couple months after.

Fast forward a couple of years, and the Leafs could make a play for a reunion with the talented Canadian. With John Tavares being placed on injured reserve on Thursday after a practice injury, Toronto has a glaring opening at 2C — a position Kadri is perfectly suited for. But even before Tavares' injury, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that general manager Brad Treliving was in the market for depth at the center position.

And former NHL GM and head coach Doug MacLean recently linked the veteran to the 6ix.

“I said earlier today that was the gist of my whole show tonight is that Toronto has got to get Kadri. They gotta go get him. They have gotta go get him,” MacLean said in November. “If you're gonna play against the teams in the playoffs, the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes, the New Jersey Devils, the New York Rangers, they need a Kadri.”

A player of Kadri's pedigree would certainly make sense for the Leafs, but it would be difficult to make the money work; Kadri is owed $7 million AAV for three more years. If Tavares' injury ends up being long-term, though, there could be an avenue to a deal.

A Kadri-Avalanche reunion isn't out of the question

The Avalanche had one of their best teams in recent memory with Kadri in the fold in 2021-22, and it wouldn't be too surprising if general manager Chris MacFarland kicked the tires on the former Colorado forward. It's looking more and more likely that Gabriel Landeskog will not be returning, and if he is placed on LTIR, it would free up some cap space for MacFarland to potentially bring Kadri to Denver.

As was proven a couple seasons ago, Kadri would be the perfect 2C for the Avs, settling in behind Nathan MacKinnon while also allowing a struggling Casey Mittelstadt to be moved further down the lineup. It would still be tricky to make the the money work, but the Avalanche have already caught lighting in a bottle with Kadri once. Why not try to re-acquire him in the quest to win two Stanley Cups in four seasons?

Hurricanes could swing for the fences

Although Carolina is a less likely destination for Kadri, the Hurricanes are desperate to get over the hump after losing in the Eastern Conference Final in 2019 and 2023. In an ideal world, Jesperi Kotkaniemi would either get moved down to 3C or move to the wing, with Kadri taking over at 2C.

He could also help to rejuvenate what has become a bit of a stagnant offense as of late. Marty Necas has just six points in his last 14 games after an early-season tear, while the Canes have played .500 hockey since the middle of December. Like the Avalanche, the Hurricanes would have to do some cap gymnastics to make it work — and potentially send back a good roster player — but Kadri would be a huge add to the top-six in Raleigh.

If the Flames continue to hang around the playoff picture, it's unlikely Kadri will get moved ahead of March 7, especially considering he has expressed his willingness to remain in Alberta. But if things start to go off the rails later into the New Year, each of the Maple Leafs, Avalanche and Hurricanes should be gauging the price for the talented forward.