Although the Calgary Flames were widely expected to miss the playoffs for a third straight campaign — especially on the heels of back-to-back fifth place finishes in the Pacific Division — the team continues to hang around the playoff picture in 2024-25.

Through 46 games, Ryan Huska's club is 23-16-7, good for fourth place in the division. The Flames are occupying the second wildcard berth in the Western Conference, with a three-point cushion on the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues — and games in hand on both teams.

Due to the roster's resurgence this season, general manager Craig Conroy is considering adding another piece or two ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“I don't think Craig Conroy has wavered on what he thinks is right,” the hockey insider said on Thursday's episode of The FAN Hockey Show. “If he is going to trade, he would prefer to add for the future… someone that can help them now and later. Everyone knows he's been after a right-hand center — if he could get a young player with term who's an impact player now, he would.”

Those are certainly interesting comments from Friedman, especially as players like Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri have heard their names swirling in trade talks throughout the season.

It looks like both of the key players will be hanging around in Alberta at least until the end of this year, which is notable considering Conroy dealt a plethora of veterans before last year's trade deadline — including Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev.

But the Flames look like a playoff contender, and it must be exciting for fans of the franchise to hear that the front office is considering making the roster even better between now and March 7.

Could Flames swing for the fences in a trade?

Even without Jacob Markstrom, who was dealt to the New Jersey Devils over the summer, the Flames are excelling in 2024-25. Jonathan Huberdeau is in the midst of a career resurgence, while Dustin Wolf is making a case for Calder Trophy consideration between the pipes.

This team seems destined to be right around the wildcard picture in the middle of April, and they could look to add another piece in the quest to rectify back-to-back missed postseasons.

Per Friedman, Calgary would love to get a player like Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens, who still has five more years left on his deal but is struggling this year. They could also look to a player like Morgan Frost to fill the hole down the middle; he's managed 25 points in 45 games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2024-25.

“It's a positive concession to, ‘our team has put us in the race, and they deserve a little help… Our guys have earned that,'” Friedman said of Conroy's mindset ahead of the deadline.

It's clear that although a rebuild seemed on the horizon for this squad, the Flames are instead laser-focused on returning to the postseason in 2025. And if they were to add another effective player or two, that goal would certainly be within reach.