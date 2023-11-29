Arkansas basketball has dropped three of four, and now they will take on the Duke Blue Devils in some anticipated college basketball action.

The train has gone off of the rails for Arkansas basketball over the last week and a half. Getting things back on track won't be easy in the Razorbacks' next game, either. Arkansas is set to take on Duke basketball, the seventh-ranked team in the country. In this article, we will explain everything you need to know about watching Duke vs. Arkansas.

When and where is the game?

Duke has yet to play a true away game this season. That changes when they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off for the game is at 6:15 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, November 29th.

How to watch Duke vs. Arkansas

ESPN will be broadcasting the game between Duke and Arkansas' basketball teams. You can also live stream the game using fuboTV.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Duke storylines

Duke is 5-1 on the season and has won four straight games. The Blue Devils' offense has stepped it up a notch during that stretch as well. Duke scored over 90 points in two of its last three games and is now averaging 84 points per game.

Kyle Filipowski has led the way for Duke. The mobile big man was one of the best players to return to college basketball this season. Filipowski has a variety of moves in the paint, and he can even stretch the floor and shoot a jumper. It has led to 18.8 points and eight rebounds per game.

Likewise, Tyrese Proctor is also one of the best sophomores in the nation. After a slow start, the guard is up to 12.5 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell and Jared McCain round out Duke's starting five. Roach has been a part of a lot of big moments during his four years with the program, and McCain looks like the Blue Devils' next star guard.

Arkansas storylines

After a 3-0 start, Arkansas has lost three of its last four games. Tramon Mark is the player to thank most for a lot of the success the Razorbacks have had this year. He is averaging 18.4 points per game, and 34 of those came in Arkansas' recent loss to North Carolina.

Unfortunately, Mark had a scary fall that hospitalized him in that game. There isn't believed to be any significant damage, but he won't be playing in the game against Duke. Because of this, team will need Khalif Battle to step up. The senior guard is averaging 15 points per game.

In recent seasons, Arkansas' roster has been stacked with NBA-caliber players. That is less so the case this season, but Eric Musselman is one of the best coaches in college basketball and instilled a culture of winning in Fayetteville.

The one player that some NBA teams did have their eyes on is Baye Fall. The freshman who played his high school ball in Colorado hasn't been in the rotation so far, though. But none of Arkansas' rotation players are over 6'9, and the team may ask for more from the prized freshman going forward. Fall has elite shot-blocking abilities, a defensive trait that would come in handy against a talented seven-footer like Filipowski.

Regardless of how they do it, a win against Duke would be massive for righting the Razorbacks' ship. Dropping four games early would not be a good look for Arkansas' postseason ambitions, especially after making the Sweet Sixteen last season.