Duke basketball fans have plenty to look forward to this upcoming NCAA season with top NBA prospect Cooper Flagg in tow, but he’s not the only freshman positioned to have a breakout year. Sources tell Field of 68’s analyst Jeff Goodman, who posted to his X, formerly known as Twitter, page, to keep eyes on freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel. Duke basketball’s five-star recruit from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who, alongside Flagg, should make for a productive offensive incoming tandem.

“Duke’s biggest surprise of offseason has been the all-around play of freshman Kon Knueppel, sources told Field of 68,” Goodman wrote. “The 6-7 wing has been known as a dead-eye shooter, but has shown ability to do far more than just spot up.”

Still, Knueppel’s outside touch is undoubtedly his greatest attribute. According to Goodman, it played a big part in his recruitment, as he connected on nearly half of the 3-pointers he attempted on the EYBL circuit.

“Knueppel was Wisconsin Mr. Basketball,” Goodman added. “And shot 40 percent from 3 in high school last season and 48 percent from 3 on the EYBL circuit a summer ago.”

Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer raves over Kon Knueppel

After one particular off-season workout at the K Center, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer spoke with reporters. Knueppel’s impressive shooting caught the eyes of media members in attendance. Draining a whopping 28 out of 29 threes, Knueppel mastered the 3-point shooting drill as many watched in awe.

While coach Scheyer believes his freshman’s outside touch can keep up with the NCAA’s elite shooters, Knueppel’s other facets are already developing throughout Duke basketball’s off-season workouts.

“Kon Knueppel is going to be such a great addition,” Scheyer said, per Sportskeeda.com. “He can shoot with the best of them and can score with the best of them. But it’s his ability to make others better — to pass, to handle — and he’s a tough competitor on the defensive end as well. And that versatility, with that winning pedigree that he brings to the table, will be terrific for our program.”

Duke Men’s Basketball’s Instagram page posted highlights from that particular workout, showing Knueppel, who begins the drill by making 12 corner threes before draining five from the right corner and wing. Then, he makes a pair from the top of the key before making 11 of 12 one-dribble pull-up jump shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Knueppel averaged 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his senior year of high school and guided Wisconsin Lutheran to a state championship in 2023-24.