Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Duke centers Kyle Filipowski and Christian Reeves underwent surgical procedures and have started rehab to prepare for the 2023-24 season, according to a Thursday release from Duke University.

Filipowski underwent arthroscopic procedure for both hips. Reeves had left ankle surgery.

Kyle Filipowski, a former five-star recruit out of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, announced his decision to return to Duke Basketball in a Tuesday tweet.

“Being at Duke this past year has been such a blessing,” Filipowski said. “This team, this place…it’s been incredible.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The freshman center led the Blue Devils in points and rebounds per game with 15.1 and 8.9, respectively. Kyle Filipowski became the only Division I freshman in the last 25 seasons to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ steals in a conference tournament title game following a 59-49 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in March, according to a tweet from OptaSTATS.

Reeves, a former 3-star recruit out of Mouth Of Wilson, Virginia, chose the Blue Devils over offers from South Carolina, Minnesota, USF, Tulsa, Charlotte and East Carolina, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2022 class that ranked first in the country, taking a spot with six other enrollees and three total transfers. The class was headlined by forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II, both of whom declared for the NBA Draft.

Reeves saw action in 13 games for the Blue Devils last season, gaining a total of 1.5 points, one rebound and a 72.7% shooting percentage in 3.2 minutes of play per contest.

Duke basketball earned a 27-9 overall record and a 14-6 record against conference opponents last season, taking key wins over Virginia and the Miami Hurricanes on their way to an ACC Tournament Championship. Kyle Filipowski scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds when the Blue Devils fell to the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of March Madness, combining with guards Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach for 42 total points.