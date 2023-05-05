Duke Blue Devils freshman wing Dariq Whitehead will undergo a second surgery on his right foot in order to allow his initial foot injury — which he sought to surgically repair last August — to properly heal, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Whitehead, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, should be ready for the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

Whitehead, who underwent a procedure on the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in August, recently met with several foot specialists to determine that a second procedure is necessary to properly repair the injury, his agents at @excelsm tell ESPN. https://t.co/m2t3JH8qP0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2023

Furthermore, Whitehead is still projected to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this month, per Wojnarowski.

Although Whitehead making this decision now could be the best move for him long-term, the timing of the announcement could hardly be any worse given that the 2023 NBA Draft will take place a little more than a month from now on June 22. Furthermore, at a time when players can significantly improve their draft stock, a healthier version of Whitehead might have shot up draft boards because of his blend of length, outside shooting, defensive upside, and basketball IQ.

While very well may still do that, his best hope might be for the teams that are already interested in drafting in him to look at his medical records without too much concern. Either that or hope that a few players projected to be selected in the top-half of the first round see their draft stock take a hit.

Nonetheless, whatever transpires between now and the day of the 2023 NBA Draft, Whitehead projects to be a quality NBA wing with a first-round talent grade.

Especially when considering his age. At just 18-years-old, Whitehead could truly have a lengthy and fruitful career. Particularly if his impending surgery works out as well as he hopes.