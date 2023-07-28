JJ Redick enjoyed a successful NBA career. He initially made a name for himself at Duke though. Redick was recently asked during a segment on TheOldMan&TheThree podcast if he'd rather have his son Knox be a star at Duke and win a national championship but never make the NBA, or have Knox be a one-and-done at North Carolina and be a lottery pick. Redick joked that he'd cut his son off if he went to North Carolina.

“As a parent, I want what's best for my kid,” JJ Redick said. “So, of course, I'm going to say, Knox, yeah, he talks all the time, I think any kid is like, ‘I'm gonna play in the NBA, I'm gonna play in the NBA.’

“If that's what his dream is, and he works hard enough, and he decides he wants to go to UNC to pursue that dream, I'm not going to hold him back. I'm not going to hold him back. I will cut him off. But I'm not going to hold him back.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JJ Redick is now a well-known NBA analyst. But his accomplishments on the basketball court shouldn't be forgotten. He was truly a star during his tenure at Duke.

Redick spent four years with the Blue Devils, averaging 19.9 points per game on 40.6 percent college career three-point shooting. During his senior season, which came during the 2005-06 campaign, Redick averaged a college career high 26.8 points per contest while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

His legacy at Duke could be carried on by his son someday. His son would be wise not to go to North Carolina though based on JJ Redick's comment.