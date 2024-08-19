Cooper Flagg is the latest basketball phenom to grace the NCAA landscape, arguably commanding more hype than any other American prospect in the last decade. Just because he is in the limelight, however, do not expect him to go around kissing babies. In fact, he might be more likely to dunk over them.

The incoming Duke basketball freshman is demonstrating his top-tier skill set at Fanatics Fest in New York City while also giving some attendees a memory they will not soon forget. Flagg played one-on-one against several kids, and based on what unfolded, he is already in Blue Devils practice mode.

The 17-year-old native of Newport, Maine used his 6-foot-9 frame, strong ball-handling skills and excellent footwork to overpower his outmatched opponents, via the NBA Future Starts Now X account (formerly Twitter). He broke out a pump fake, backboard alley-oop and swatted away multiple shot attempts. If it was legal, he did it.

All eyes are on Cooper Flagg

Considering how unabashed Flagg was on the court, he should have no trouble embracing the polarizing nature that latches on to most Duke star players. Fans across the country already take great pleasure in seeing the Blue Devils stumble, and with the Gatorade National Men's Athlete of the Year coming to Durham, North Carolina, the opposition will only increase.

With substantial attention and praise comes incessant scrutiny. Volatile supporters of other Power Five programs have seen Flagg get anointed as the next big thing in the sport for what feels like an eternity now. Hence, they will be quick to pounce on the No. 1 recruit if he does not meet the sky-high expectations that scouts and analysts have set for him.

There is no point in doubting the forward at this time, however, particularly because he is giving people every reason to buy into his supreme talent. Flagg's athleticism, versatility and defensive prowess makes him an essential lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He flashed those traits in a scrimmage against Team USA earlier this summer, indicating just how prepared he is for the next step of his basketball journey.

But Flagg obviously has a long way to go before he validates all the publicity. The teenager has not even suited up for Duke yet. There will be enormous pressure and nitpickers aplenty this year. Fortunately, Flagg seems to have the right blend of composure and savagery to handle all the noise.