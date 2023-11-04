Duke University basketball nabs a top recruit to add to its 2024 class. The school has the number one recruiting class in the country.

The rich are getting even richer. Duke University basketball is once again nabbing a five-star basketball commit. Five-star big man Patrick Ngongba has committed to Duke, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The verbal commitment from Ngongba further solidifies the Blue Devils’ No. 1 recruiting class.

Ngongba is ranked as the 19th best player in the 2024 basketball class, per ESPN. He's also the No. 3 center in the class. He's listed as 6-11 and 235 pounds. Ngongba comes from a basketball family and is expected to compete immediately for playing time at the blue blood ACC school.

“I chose Duke because it felt like home,” Ngongba said to ESPN's Paul Biancardi. “I like their plan for me, and I trust the coaches. It is a place where we can win and help me get to the next level.”

Coach Jon Scheyer is absolutely on fire on the recruiting trail. Scheyer recently nabbed a commitment from Cooper Flagg, the no. 1 player in the 2024 class who is also a big man. Duke is expected to have one of the best front courts in the country with Flagg and Ngongba to throw to inside. The 2024 Duke recruiting class also includes Darren Harris, Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans, who are all either 4 or 5 star recruits.

Scheyer is entering his second season at the school in 2023. He won 27 games in his first year at Duke, bowing in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. With all of these blue chip recruits coming in, it's easy to see that Duke basketball is once again at the cream of the crop.

Ngongba chose Duke over Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and a slew of other power 5 basketball programs that wanted him.