Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg has quickly become one of the most talked-about players in college basketball, but former NBA star Gilbert Arenas remains unconvinced about Flagg’s potential as a high-level prospect. While Flagg has impressed with his early highlights and versatile play, Arenas argues that he doesn’t see him becoming a superstar at the next level.

In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, the former NBA Star said that Flagg would only be a good second or third option.

Cooper Flagg will be a second or third option according to Arenas

“With the number one pick, he’s going to be a great, great second or third option type of player. He’s going to be a 4 man, he’s going to be a pick & pop type of guy but depending on what team he goes to. Right now because he’s 17 putting the ball in his hand and saying you’re going to be our superstar carry us, I don’t know if he’s ready for that yet.”

Before the 2024-2025 college basketball season tipped off, Cooper Flagg was already being projected as the top pick in NBA mock drafts. The 6-foot-9 standout from Montverde Academy, known for his viral highlights, was widely regarded as the top prospect of the 2024 freshman class.

Gilbert Arenas recently had the chance to watch Cooper Flagg play in person, and he shared his thoughts on what the freshman still needs to develop.

“When he tried to got and do something he struggled, he couldn’t get by anybody. All his offense came from swing, swing then help, he’s open,” said Arenas.

Arenas' comparison of Cooper Flagg to some NBA stars

Arenas likens Flagg to a player such as Draymond Green or a “Tim Duncan without the dominance.” He emphasizes that Green, while an important contributor, often played as the third option throughout his career.

“He’s my second or third option. If I’m telling him to be the next type of GOAT guy that we’re going to feed our offense through, I can’t see it right now. If you put him on a great team, he’s your perfect player because he’s going to do everything,” Gilbert Arenas continued.

The NBA vet then compared him to a Spurs legend, “If your team is already ready, he’s like the Tim Duncan without the dominance of him. He’s like the Tim Duncan to the Spurs. You put him in. you fit him in, and he’ll figure it out. He could be a Draymond Green type. Draymond Green with a better offensive skill,” he continued.

Cooper Flagg and Duke basketball against Kansas

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils faced one of its toughest tests of the 2024 season against the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks just before Thanksgiving.

The game lived up to the hype as Duke basketball mounted a comeback from an early deficit and nearly pulled off the win. However, Kansas held on for a 75-72 victory.

Flagg's performance against Kansas' tough defense was noticeable. He finished with just 13 points and five assists, a significant drop from his season averages of 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Though it's still early in the 2024-2025 college basketball season, Flagg is already projected to be the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Flagg's position as the top draft prospect places him ahead of other notable freshmen such as Kon Knueppel, V.J. Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and Tre Johnson. Aside from international players, the consensus top-10 prospects for the upcoming draft are all freshmen.