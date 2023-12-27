Jared McCain is slowly making waves for Duke basketball

Last Wednesday, Duke basketball took down Baylor basketball, 78-71. The Blue Devils were led by freshman Jared McCain, whose big game in front of a tightly packed Madison Square Garden granted him the CBS Sports/United States Basketball Writers Association Freshman of the Week award, as per Sports Illustrated's Matt Giles.

A five-star recruit out of high school, McCain's latest outing proves why he has a bright future ahead of him in the collegiate ranks. The six-foot-three guard finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 field goal attempts, along with three triples. McCain also made all four of his attempts from the charity stripe for Duke basketball.

One of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class, McCain averaged 18.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 34 games as a high school senior. He was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game and in both his junior and senior years was named as the Gatorade California Player of the Year.

At Duke, McCain currently averages 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Duke basketball's last three games have seen a rise in McCain's scoring numbers. On December 9 against Charlotte basketball, McCain also had another 21-point outing, following it up with a steady 13 points against Hofstra basketball just days after.

His increase in points could be one of the main reasons why the Blue Devils are currently on a three-game win streak. As they prepare for their upcoming game against Queens basketball on Saturday, Jared McCain surely looks to keep up his hot shooting in order for Duke basketball to continue their climb up the rankings.