The Sweet 16 brings out some of the best basketball of the season. It also brings heavyweight matchups and that’s exactly what Duke basketball's game against No. 1 seed Houston basketball is on Friday night.
The Blue Devils are fresh off consecutive blowout wins during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and are hoping to add to the March Madness factor in the Sweet 16. Getting through this Houston team will be a tall task for Duke though.
With the game set to be played in Dallas, the fan advantage will no doubt lean toward Houston's way. Duke fans travel well and will be there in troves, but there will be a sea of red that could overwhelm the Blue Devils.
Duke guard Jeremy Roach said that the Blue Devils are not worried about Houston having the home-court advantage.
“Obviously we're playing in Texas, basically like a home game for them. But we're not worried. … We played in difficult environments all season so we're kind of used to this,” Roach said on Thursday, per CBS Sports.
Duke is 11-5 away from home this season and is riding high off a near 40-point win over James Madison. If everything clicks it will be a very close game and a possible upset win for the Blue Devils.
Roach leading the way for Duke
There is a whole cast of stars who are contributing to Duke's run to the Sweet 16. Jeremy Roach is one of those players and this tournament poses as his final opportunity to win a national championship. The senior is doing all he can to will the Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.
Roach is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5. assists per game so far during March Madness. He's played all but seven minutes and is one of the most reliable players on Duke's roster. He'll continue to be so throughout the tournament.
Houston has been among the best teams in the country all season long and is seen as one of the favorites for the tournament. After cruising to a first-round win, Houston was pushed to overtime by Texas A&M in the second round. The Cougars have been through nearly every scenario later this season, including a loss in the Big 12 championship game.
Houston doesn’t foresee a loss on Friday but Duke will have something to say about it. The Blue Devils are more confident now than they have been perhaps all season. Few teams have the sort of history that Duke has in March and a win over Houston would add even more to the program's lore.
Duke is a team made for March and won’t be afraid of a Houston team that's maybe been the best in the country from start to finish this season. It could turn out to be the best game of the NCAA Tournament, especially if Duke gives their best effort. Home-court advantage aside, it should be a close game.