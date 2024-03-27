While everyone talked about UConn's superiority, Purdue's past fraudulence, Kansas' problems and Houston's smothering defense, Duke basketball slid under the radar. The same thing has somehow happened during the 2024 NCAA Tournament despite the Blue Devils earning decisive victories in both of their matchups.
Make no mistake, though, they are dangerous heading into the Sweet Sixteen. No. 4 seed Duke is gearing up for a huge face-off with No. 1 Houston on Friday night. The crowd in Dallas, Texas' American Airlines Center should be overwhelmingly in favor of the Cougars, but Jon Scheyer expects his guys to be completely focused on the task at hand.
The head coach is preparing his team for what figures to be an exhausting battle versus the top scoring defense in the NCAA, while also making sure that it understands the privilege of competing in the second week of March Madness.
“To be in the Sweet Sixteen is something that I'll never take for granted,” Scheyer said, per the Duke Men's Basketball X account. “What a special opportunity that we have here, and I'm really proud of our guys for the effort, the fight, the competitiveness we had. For us now, it's about {getting} back to work. We still have things we need to do better…To be practicing late in March is a special thing, and we're going to take advantage of this moment.”
That might sound like normal coach-speak to some, but it is apparent that Scheyer is truly grateful for the chance to lead his alma mater into a deep NCAA Tournament run. Duke is finding its form at the perfect time.
Love to put in that late March work at the crib
🗣️ @JonScheyer pic.twitter.com/5W1mOqrAk4
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 26, 2024
Duke basketball enters the Sweet Sixteen with surging momentum
Things were dicey in the Blue Devils' Round of 64 game, as they held just a two-point lead over No. 13 seed Vermont with 16:32 left on the clock. Since then, though, the Cameron Crazies have watched their school bulldoze its way past the competition.
Duke stifled the Catamounts in the second half, surrendering only 18 points en route to a 64-47 win. Mark Mitchell and Jared McCain paced the team with 15 points apiece, but the offense did not impress overall. It was a different story on Sunday, however.
A 32-win James Madison program that defeated No. 5 seed Wisconsin by double digits looked sorely out of place in a second-round showdown with Duke. There was no drama to be found in the Barclays Center, as the Blue Devils went into halftime up by 22.
McCain was molten hot from 3-point range in a history-making outing, draining 8-of-11 attempts. He finished with a game-high 30 points while Tyrese Proctor added 18. Like Vermont, James Madison shot below 40 percent. Fans wanted to see Duke basketball stand firmly on their feet in the early portion of March Madness, and that is exactly what they got in this 93-55 drubbing.
Instead, it was Houston that stumbled in its Round of 32 showdown with Texas A&M.
Is a wounded Cougars team even more dangerous?
The Cougars squandered a 12-point advantage across the final two minutes of regulation, with the Aggies forcing overtime on a sensational in-bound play. That elusive national title was in danger of once again falling through their grasp.
The Big 12 powerhouse halted their opponent's momentum in overtime, though, and narrowly escaped, 100-95. This scare could actually be the motivator Houston needs to push it through the rest of the South Region. With Jamal Shead's leadership, L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp's 3-point shooting prowess, and the team's relentless defense, trouble could be waiting for Duke.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson has built Houston into a juggernaut, one that is propelled by toughness and sound basketball rather than premier talent. But maybe Duke has the right mix of all those traits.
Above all else, the Blue Devils must condition themselves for the physically demanding brand of hoops the Cougars intend to unleash. “The first step is getting our bodies back, getting recovered from the weekend,” Jon Scheyer said. “And obviously, we need to get into our game planning and defensive and offensive habits, but I know our guys are ready to go.”
Despite Houston's close call versus Texas A&M, Duke basketball cannot dare to underestimate this team. Though, the same can be said about them as well. If they move the ball around, avoid taking low-percentage shots and limit their turnovers, an upset victory is attainable.
But based on how Duke is playing, it feels silly to label it a underdog. This should be a clash between two heavyweights who both look worthy of representing the South in the Final Four.