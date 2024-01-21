“That’s not how it should be for us. That’s not who we are, that’s not who we’ve been. (Pitt) out-rebounded us,” Scheyer said. “In the game up there, we out-rebounded them. Rebounding, a lot of the time, comes down to will and mindset. We didn’t have that, but we’re gonna have it.”

Scheyer says Duke has to be consistent despite absences from lineup

They were missing some key components to the team in Jeremey Roach and Mark Mitchell, but Scheyer says that is not a valid excuse for the downward trend in rebounding. An interesting component is that the head coach wants it to be a part of their identity

“We’ve shown it throughout (the season), but we need to have it consistently. That has to become who we are, regardless who’s in the lineup or who’s not,” Scheyer said. “Does it change our team not having Jeremy and Mark in there? Of course it does. But that can’t impact how you rebound. It can’t impact how you defend, it can’t impact how you compete. At the end of the day, that’s on us — that’s on us together to figure out how to have that mindset.”

Scheyer would end his post-game media availability by apologizing to the fans again, showing his true candidness of how down he is on the team's performance. He made a promise to the Duke basketball faithful that they are going to “fix it” and “get better.”

“I just want to apologize to our fans one more time,” Scheyer said via Baxley. “That was not OK. That’s on us. We’re gonna fix it, we’re gonna get better.”

Duke's defense on Pitt's Blake Hinson not enough

Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson was electric against Duke as he scored 24 points on a whopping seven makes from three-point range. How many shots did he attempt? Seven, 100 percent from deep. Blue Devils freshman Jared McCain who was the primary defender on Hinson takes blame for the shoddy perimeter defense, though he scored a team-high 24 points.