“I didn’t like our start to begin with. That’s something we have to address,” Scheyer said. “I want to apologize to our fans too, by the way. What happened at the end – that can’t happen. That’s on us and that’s unacceptable.”
The loss to the Panthers snaps an eight-game winning streak by the Duke basketball team, but before they try to get back on track against conference opponent Louisville, Scheyer says that the team needs to watch film from this game and “move on quickly.” Scheyer would go on to say that rebounding became the back-breaking statistic according to Rodd Baxley of the Fayetteville Observer that decided their fate as Pittsburgh out-matched them in that category, 32-25.
