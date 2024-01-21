Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson continues to have a memorable season for the Panthers.

Pittsburgh basketball got a huge win over Duke on Saturday, winning 80-76 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson made history by going a perfect 7-for-7 from three-point range in the game, per ESPN.

Hinson tied an ACC record with his perfect three-point shooting. He also set a Cameron Indoor Stadium record for three-point shooting percentage from an opposing player with that many attempts. Hinson finished the game with 24 points and 8 rebounds as Pittsburgh basketball snapped a four-game losing streak.

“Our guys had poise, they had toughness, we were together, and guys stepped up and made some big time plays,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said, per ESPN. “We got off to a great start. We weren’t afraid of the moment. We weren’t afraid of the environment. Really proud of our guys for finding a way to win.”

Hinson has made some big shots all season for the Panthers, who now have an 11-7 record. The forward went crazy earlier this season and single-handedly lifted Pittsburgh basketball past West Virginia, 80-63, after scoring 29 points. Hinson is now averaging more than 18 points a game this season for the Panthers, who are 2-5 in the ACC following the win Saturday.

“This is one of the hardest places to win in the nation,” Hinson added. “So, that was just an example of, you climbing Mount Everest and you looking at it from up top and saying, ‘I did it.’ … It’s nothing but respect.”

There was even more history made in the game. It was the first time Capel has won as an opposing coach at Duke, where he played from 1993 to 1997 under Mike Krzyzewski, per ESPN. The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for Duke.