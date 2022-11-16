Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and more experienced squad of Bill Self. Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer shared his true feelings about how painful it was for his team to suffer a defeat in a hard-fought game Blue Devils they had a great chance of stealing a win (h/t David Thompson of The Fayetteville Observer).

“A lot to learn from this, to be in this situation, this environment in game three,” Scheyer said postgame after the loss. “I think it’s going to be a big-time learning experience. It hurts, that’s how it should feel. But no time to waste.”

Duke basketball was paced by freshman Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 17 points along with 14 rebounds and a block plus a steal. Junior Jeremy Roach gathered 16 points. First-year big man Dereck Lively only had four points but had four offensive rebounds and was mostly a positive asset for Duke basketball when he was on the floor, as evidenced by the fact that he had an offensive rating of 166 — the highest from either side.

Duke basketball can pick up the pieces on Friday, with the Blue Devils getting a visit from the Delaware Blue Hens before facing the Bellarmine Knights on Monday.