Two teams from the Atlantic Coastal Conference will clash in a feature matchup on ESPN’s Tuesday night of college basketball. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15) will take on the Duke Blue Devils (17-8) as both teams look to finish the rest of the season strong. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Notre Dame-Duke prediction and pick.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have no had en easy time against conference opponents and are only 2-12 against the ACC. They’re experiencing a particularly rough stretch right now in which they’ve gone 3-12 in their last 15 games, including losing their last three consecutively. Their hopes of making the tournament have dwindled and the Fighting Irish will look to salvage what is left of their season.

The Duke Blue Devils have had an inconsistent season by there standards and find themselves in the middle of the ACC pack. They’re 8-6 against conference foes and will need to win their last few games to keep their tournament hopes alive. They were able to go on a nice little three-game run, but dropped their last two games to ranked Miami and Virginia. The ACC had admitted to missing a pivotal call in the Virginia game, leading to the Blue Devils losing in overtime. They’ll have a chip on their shoulders as they look to get back against Notre Dame.

Here are the Notre Dame-Duke college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Duke Odds

Notre Dame: +11.5 (-102)

Duke: -11.5 (-120)

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Duke

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread

Not much has been going right for Notre Dame when they play ACC opponents. They’ve dropped close games against teams with worse records and have gotten blown out many times by the top teams. Despite this, Notre Dame is still managing to shoot 37% from three and 45% from the field. These numbers aren’t bad, but they’re often outweighed by their inability to rebound consistently on both ends. They give up a tremendous amount of second-chance buckets and are not a great defensive team in transition. Notre Dame will have to rely on getting hot from three to overcome this large spread.

Notre Dame has yet to win an away game at 0-6 this year. They’re 1-7 as the underdogs and have gone 5-19 ATS this season. Their only chance is that Duke can struggle shooting the ball today and hope that Nate Laszewski can lead them to another victory. 11.5 points is a pretty big spread, Notre Dame should have enough pride to try and keep this one to single-digits.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread

Duke has been consistent this season and managed to not lost back-to-back games until their two most recent outings. They played a stellar game against No. 8 Virginia and arguably could have won if it wasn’t for the admitted blown call by ACC officials. In that game, Duke out rebounded Virginia by a whopping margin and shot better from three. However, the story was their 22 turnovers that kept Virginia in the game. Had it not been for their costly mistakes, Duke could have easily won that game on the road. They’ll be hoping that their shooting can continue to be hot as they have no reason to lose this game outright.

Duke is 12-0 when playing at Cameron Indoor this year. As the favorite, they’re 17-4 SU, but have only managed to go 9-16 ATS. Furthermore, Duke is just 2-9 ATS in their last eleven games. They’ve had trouble covering spreads as they often play to their competition’s level. They’ll have to realize the mismatch here and take advantage of the fact that they can pick up a win here before March.

Final Notre Dame-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke’s inability to cover worries me as this is a fairly wide spread. They tend to play down to competition and Notre Dame is a team that can put together sneaky scoring runs throughout a game. Still, my prediction is that Duke is a lock to win at home. However, a good betting option would be to put them in a teaser or parlay their moneyline.

Final Notre Dame-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke Blue Devils -11.5 (-120)