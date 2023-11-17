Top recruit and future Duke Basketball player Cooper Flagg received a huge character endorsement from head coach Jon Scheyer

All of Duke basketball is excited for the tantalizing skill set young Cooper Flagg is going to bring to the program in 2024, but head coach Jon Scheyer decided to put it into words while officially welcoming the No. 1 recruit in the country.

“It's been an honor for me to get to know Cooper for some time now as a person,” he said, via League Ready. “It speaks for itself who he is as a player, the competitor that he is, his incredible versatility on the defensive end, his ability to block shots, to defend 1-5. And on the offensive end, to score, pass, handle. Whatever you need him to do, he can. He's a special player….And he's going to be such a special addition to our program.”

#Duke head coach @JonScheyer speaks on signing the top prospect in the ESPN 100 @Cooper_Flagg! The Blue Devils currently boast the top 2024 class in the country! (🎥➡️@DukeMBB) pic.twitter.com/0o2Fq2kaiC — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) November 17, 2023

A coach is always going to praise an incoming recruit, but Scheyer is visibly enthused for the opportunity to further mold this remarkable prospect. Flagg, who is still only 16 years of age (birthday in December), was originally slated for the 2025 class but reclassified for 2024. He leads what is currently the top-ranked class in the nation.

His ascent to No. 1 is truly something to behold. His 6-foot-8 frame and active hands made him a high-quality defender from the get-go, but the development he is making on offense is raising his ceiling to mind-boggling heights.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 blocks in less than 18 minutes per game for Florida's Montverde Academy (originally from Maine). Where he really shined, though, was at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. He posted 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks (!!) per game.

You could see why Jon Scheyer looks as if he just found the Golden Ticket. Duke basketball (2-1) is busting with anticipation for the arrival of who many believe to be the next big thing.