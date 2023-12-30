Duke basketball has several reasons to be excited about the 2024 recruiting class.

The future certainly looks bright for Duke basketball. Duke prospect Kon Knueppel is the latest commit to show off his immense talent, scoring 30 points in yet another game for his Wisconsin Lutheran prep squad.

Knueppel poured in those points to help his team defeat St. Thomas More in a game at the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout at Concordia University. The Duke Blue Devils prospect finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and a block, per Sports Illustrated. Wisconsin Lutheran knocked off St. Thomas More 83-73.

Duke fans surely are excited to see what is coming for the basketball program. Knueppel is part of the nation's top basketball recruiting class for 2024. Duke is getting the no. 1 prospect in the country in Cooper Flagg, who is showing off what he can do night after night in dazzling fashion. Knueppel and Flagg are joined by Patrick Ngongba, Isaiah Evans, and Darren Harris, who are all either four or five star recruits. Every player in the class is ranked in the ESPN Top 100 prospects for 2024.

In the victory over Thomas More, Knueppel scored every which way. He shot 8-for-9 from the field, 2-for-3 from the three point line, and 12-for-15 at the free throw line. He's shooting 57 percent from the field on the season, and averaging nearly 25 points a game for a Wisconsin Lutheran team that's undefeated on the year.

Duke basketball is in the midst of a 8-3 season and coach Jon Scheyer is certainly looking forward to getting his dream team of blue chip recruits on the floor for the 2024 season. The Blue Devils next play Queens University on Saturday.