A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Duke Blue Devils showed their readiness for the NCAA tournament during an incredible run in the ACC tournament, which culminated in their 59-49 win over the Virginia Cavaliers to capture the conference tournament title right in the very first season of the post-Coach K era. Duke Basketball also got a tremendous — and historic — performance from Kyle Filipowski to take care of business against Tony Bennett’s squad.

Via OptaSTATS:

“Kyle Filipowski of @DukeMBB is the only Division I freshman in the last 25 seasons to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ steals in a conference tournament title game.”

Filipowski finished the game versus the Hoos with 20 points to go with 10 rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes of action. He was the perfect complement for Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach, who came away with 23 points to lead all. It was also a huge exclamation mark of a performance from Filipowski in the ACC tournament. He dropped 22 points on 80 percent shooting in the quarterfinals against the Pittsburgh Panthers and then generated 17 points on 88.9 percent shooting in the semis against the ACC regular-season title winners Miami Hurricanes.

Now, Duke basketball will have to wait for what seed it will get on Selection Sunday. Given the Blue Devils’ total body of work, they can expect a pretty high seed. In his Bracketology ahead of Saturday’s Duke-Virginia matchup, Joe Lunardi gave Duke basketball a No. 5 seed.

The Blue Devils ended the regular season with a 23-8 overall record and a 14-6 conference slate. After a successful conference tournament run, Duke basketball is now 26-8 overall.