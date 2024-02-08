Jon Scheyer has a lot of confidence in Kyle Filipowski and his entire Duke basketball team.

The Duke basketball team got back on track with an easy win over Notre Dame basketball on Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish hit the road for the contest against the Blue Devils, and the game was never close. Duke jumped out to a big lead right out of the gates, and they never looked back, cruising to a 71-53 win. The Blue Devils led by double digits almost the entire game, and it was a good way to bounce back after losing to North Carolina over the weekend.

Early in the second half, Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski got himself into some early foul trouble. He had already picked up three fouls, and once you reach five in college, you're done. He also hadn't had a great game leading up to that point scoring wise. Head coach Jon Scheyer could've left him on the bench until the late stages of the game, but he has confidence in his guys, and Filipowski turned it on.

“I mean that's a great feeling especially when we're only like a minute and a half in the game (second half) and I really can't get nothing going,” Kyle Filipowski said after the game, according to a tweet from Duke Report. “But just him (Jon Scheyer) believing in me and the trust that he has in me, and when things might not be going the best for me individually, just the trust he has in me for knowing I'm going to get back in the game some way.”

Kyle Filipowksi didn't end up having a huge scoring day as he did finish with only eight points, but he did grab nine rebounds and add three assists. Had Jon Scheyer taken Filipowski out of the game because of the three fouls, he obviously wouldn't have been able to make an impact on the game in the second half. The Blue Devils were only up by around 10 in the early stages of the second half, so who knows what would've happened with a top player like Filipowski on the bench.

Duke basketball needed that win and they got it. They are now 17-5 overall and 8-3 in ACC conference play. The Blue Devils are currently in third place in the conference behind North Carolina and Virginia. Duke is back in action for what should be another win on Saturday as they will host Boston College. They will definitely be big favorites in that one.