Mark Mitchell shrugs off dad's controversial post.

New Year's Eve may have been a bit weird for the Mitchell household after Duke basketball guard Mark Mitchell's dad, Mark Sr., posted a controversial tweet on X.

“We as a family do not support what we’re seeing from Mark at Duke. How do you show up at a university and lose your identity? Both Mark and Duke need to work it out. Disturbing,” Mitchell's dad posted on X on December 31st.

Mark Mitchell finally broke his silence on his father's post during the weekend and ultimately just shrugged it off.

“Naw, that ain’t got nothing to do with me, man. I’m good. I love Duke and I’m grateful,” Mitchell told Conor O'Neill of Deacon Illustrated.

We'll never truly know specifically what Mitchell Sr. was talking about to begin with. Was it a shot at the program for not getting the best out of his son, who is particularly struggling with his three-point shot in his sophomore season at Duke? Nonetheless, it may have sparked something in the younger Mitchell.

Mitchell played arguably his best game of the season when Duke basketball took down Syracuse, 86-66. The 6-foot-9 forward finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks and went 7-of-10 from the field and 7-of-9 from the foul line.

Mark Mitchell had his best game of the season last night. He was everywhere. pic.twitter.com/cZvvrINzlL — BlueDevilStop (@BlueDevilStop) January 3, 2024

While that was a solid all-around outing for Mitchell, he still missed his two attempts from beyond the arc, where he has shot a paltry 4.5 percent on the season.

In 12 games so far, Mitchell is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds on 48.5 percent field goal shooting.