Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg made sure to enjoy some NBA basketball in a Friday night matchup between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Flagg can be spotted in the stands during the game. He was at TD Garden because he and the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils are preparing for a road matchup against the Boston College Eagles on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. With some time off in between, he found the chance to see the Celtics in person.

The freshman star got to see a dominant performance from the Celtics, who blew out the Magic 121-94. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 73 points as Boston shot 52% from the field.

On the other hand, Orlando struggled to convert their three-pointers with a low success rate of 16%. Cole Anthony finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Paolo Banchero put up 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

How Cooper Flagg, Duke look heading into Boston College game

Cooper Flagg has been performing at a high level for the No. 3 Blue Devils, propping him as a must-watch player in college basketball.

Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game after 17 appearances. He is shooting 47.8% from the field, including 34.9% from beyond the arc.

He is coming off a huge display against Notre Dame on Jan. 11. He broke the Duke and ACC freshman scoring records with 42 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, and connecting on 16-of-17 free throws.

Duke boasts a 15-2 record, rolling with an active win streak of 11 consecutive games. They are putting up 80.9 points on shooting splits of 48.2% overall and 37.7% from downtown, blowing out teams by a margin of 21.6 points per game.

They face a Boston College squad that is 9-8 on the season, having lost five of their first six games in conference play. The Eagles have a negative scoring margin of -2.5 points against their opponents, giving up 73.1 points per contest. Donald Hand Jr. leads the way with 14.8 points and seven rebounds.

After Saturday's matchup, Flagg and the No. 3 Blue Devils will remain on the road when they play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET.