Duke basketball suffered an upset loss to Wake Forest after falling to the Demon Deacons 83-79. As a result, fans immediately stormed the court to celebrate with the team. Unfortunately, it led to Kyle Filipowski suffering an injury. Now, head coach Jon Scheyer calls for court-storming to be banned.
During his postgame presser, Scheyer couldn't help but address the injury that occurred at the conclusion of the game, per Carolina sports reporter, Josh Graham. Considering the number of incidences we've seen over the years, maybe it really is time to ban court-storming.
Wake Forest played a great game and it's cool of Scheyer to give them the credit they deserve. But the court-storming has become an issue the college basketball world must address. Especially considering the clock was technically still running when the fans hit the court. Duke basketball players had no time to react and as a result, Kyle Filipowski suffered an ankle injury.
Hopefully, it's not a serious injury for the star center. The timing of this is impeccable, as March Madness is right around the corner. This could be detrimental of Duke basketball's chances if Filipowski is forced to miss an extended amount of time. With that said, it's hard to argue against Jon Scheyer, as the accidents and blunders are too great whenever fans storm the court.
We should expect Duke basketball to provide an injury update on Kyle Filipowski relatively soon. The Blue Devils don't play again until February 28 when they face off against Louisville.