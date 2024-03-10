Duke basketball is taking on UNC in the ACC tournament. It's a highly anticipated matchup as March Madness seeding is on the line. However, Kyle Filipowski ended up going viral for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night.
Filipowski fell on the ground at one point during the game. A UNC basketball player ran by him and it looks like the Duke star stuck his leg out to trip his opponent. It felt like I was watching Grayson Allen play college basketball once again.
The ghost of Grayson Allen still haunts Durham. Filipowski trips a rival. pic.twitter.com/aXLyMvIrJu
Why is it always Duke basketball getting caught doing this? Sure, other teams might have a player purposely trip an opponent here and there. But it feels like the Blue Devils have an incident like this every season. It's like Filipowski watched Grayson Allen film ahead of this game against the Tar Heels.
At the very least, the trip didn't cause an injury, which would have sparked much more outrage from sports fans. Even so, it's still not a great look for Kyle Filipowski or Duke basketball.
On top of that, it wasn't long ago when Filipowski got injured after Wake Forest fans stormed the court. Soon after that he returned to action and went viral slamming down a windmill dunk. Now he's out here tripping his opponents.
We'll see how Duke basketball handles themselves in the upcoming March Madness tournament. Kyle Filipowski is one of their best players. But it's yet to be seen if he can lead them to a championship. Hopefully, these Grayson Allen-like actions go away, as it'd be a shame to see a great player go down the villain path. However, it's not like the Blue Devils are shy of being the villain.