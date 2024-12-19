The Oregon State Beavers have found their new quarterback. Former Duke signal-caller Maalik Murphy announced his commitment to Oregon State on Thursday, giving the Beavers a high-profile addition to their roster as they address ongoing struggles at the position.

Murphy, who has two years of eligibility remaining, shared his decision with ESPN. “Former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy is transferring to Oregon State,” Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Murphy is 11-3 as a starter the last two years at Duke and Texas. He went 9-3 as the Blue Devils starter this year and set the school record for TD passes with 26.”

According to Rivals, Murphy enters Oregon State ranked as the 25th-ranked overall player and the fifth-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal. His performance at Duke this past season showcased his talent. He completed 254 of 421 passes for 2,933 yards, throwing 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He averaged 244.4 passing yards per game and held a quarterback rating of 133.5. His impressive stats include a school record for touchdown passes in a single season, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier quarterback.

Maalik Murphy leaves Duke, joins Oregon State with two years of eligibility left

The Beavers' need for a stable presence under center was evident after a turbulent 2024 season. Oregon State saw three different quarterbacks start games, none of whom provided consistent results. Collectively, the team’s quarterbacks completed just 216 of 360 passes for 2,417 yards, throwing seven touchdowns against 11 interceptions while averaging 201.4 passing yards per game. Addressing this glaring weakness was a priority for head coach Trent Bray and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson in the transfer portal, and Murphy appears to be the solution.

Murphy’s decision to transfer comes after Duke landed Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, who is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 23 overall player in the transfer portal. While Mensah’s arrival seemed to cement the Blue Devils’ future at the position, Murphy opted for a fresh start with Oregon State. This marks the second transfer of Murphy’s career, as he previously moved from Texas to Duke.

“Felt like a great opportunity, and I really felt welcomed and wanted there. I was made a priority and that’s all I could ask for. I’m excited to be a Beaver and get out there with the guys!” Maalik Murphy told ESPN on picking Oregon State.

The addition of Murphy brings immediate promise to the Beavers’ program. Known for his strong arm and ability to lead an offense, Murphy offers Oregon State stability at quarterback and a chance to rejuvenate their offensive game plan. With two years of eligibility, the Beavers have the potential to build their offense around him as they aim to climb the ranks in the Pac-12.

For Oregon State fans, Murphy's arrival signals hope for a brighter future, and the expectations for him to elevate the program are already high. As the Beavers prepare for 2025, all eyes will be on Murphy to see if he can replicate the success he found at Duke and make an immediate impact in Corvallis.