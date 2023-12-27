Manny Diaz gets an old buddy back in the Duke football coaching staff.

Any good football program may boast previous records and players that have reached great lengths. But, all of that lies in the foundation of a solid coaching staff that has been molding talent for generations. The Duke football program is pivoting towards that and it is starting out great. Manny Diaz was the first person to join the squad as head coach. He would then recruit Jonathan Brewer. Now, Jonathan Patke who was with Texas State became the latest addition to the squad that needed a defensive coordinator, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Much like any squad that is starting from the ground up, team chemistry is central. Jonathan Patke has worked with Manny Diaz in three other programs. They fixed up Miami, Mississippi State, and Louisiana Tech together before parting ways and then reuniting again in the Duke football program.

Patke's accomplishments through the use of a lethal and defensive mind should not go unnoticed. He led Texas State to their only bowl game victory in school history. This was after leading the nation in tackles for loss by averaging 8.5 per contest. All of this combined makes for a scary coach who will have offenses trembling in fear.

Diaz now has two of his arguably most important positions filled in the Duke football coaching staff. Jonathan Brewer was the first announcement after he was dubbed the new offensive coordinator for the new-look Blue Devils.

The season ended well for Duke after they had torched Troy to win the Birmingham Bowl.