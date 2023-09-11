The Dune: Part Two crew have talked about filming in the sand and sound a lot like Anakin Skywalker.

Denis Villeneuve spoke to Empire about the complexity of shooting his Dune sequel in the desert. “For my mise-en-scène, I'll want a particular shaped dune. But Greig Fraser [the film's cinematographer], on the other hand, will need that same shape to be in a specific light,” he explained. “So Patrice [Vermette] spent weeks and weeks casting sand dunes in the desert! We looked like madmen.”

“I still find it [sand] every morning in my shoes,” Villeneuve revealed. “We're sand-traumatized, for sure.”

Anakin Skywalker once claimed didn't ‘like sand' due to its coarse, rough, and irritating nature. Sounds like Denis Villeneuve and the Dune: Part Two crew would agree.

Dune: Part Two is the continuation of Villeneuve's 2021 film. It adapts the second half of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi film and follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as his rise to power continues. He seeks revenge against those who tore his family apart and is also uniting the Fremen with his people.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from Dune. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken will make their franchise debuts.

While initially slated for a November 3 release date, Dune: Part Two got moved back to March 15, 2024. This move was done by Warner Bros in response to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Due to the strikes, actors are not allowed to promote their films unless granted an interim agreement. This move was done in hopes of the strikes concluding in time for the actors to promote the film.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.