Rebecca Ferguson‘s kid confused her Dune 2 co-star, Timothée Chalamet, for their dad.
Speaking to U105 Radio, Ferguson recalled a hilarious Valentine's Day story. Ferguson's daughter wanted to pick out an inappropriate card for her mom that had Chalamet.
“It's a Valentine's Day, and my daughter is in a shop with my husband,” Ferguson recalled. “She goes up to a card and goes, ‘This is perfect for mummy.' It's a picture of Timothée, who she thought was her dad, because it looks like my husband, and it says, ‘Will you Wonka my Willy?'”
Rebecca Ferguson is best known for her role in the Mission: Impossible franchise. She starred in three films including Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning. Ferguson has also starred in the likes of Doctor Sleep, Life, and The Greatest Showman.
She plays Lady Jessica in the Dune franchise, the mother of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Chalamet is known for his roles in Lady Bird, Call Me by Your Name, and Wonka.
Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet in Dune 2
Dune 2 continues to adapt Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic. Denis Villeneuve split the dense novel into a two-part film. The second film continues the rise of Paul Atreides as he unites the Fremen and seeks revenge against those who tore his family apart, namely House Harkonnen.
Zendaya, Chalamet, Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellen Skarsgård reprise their roles from the first film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lèa Seydoux all make their franchise debuts in the sequel.
Dune 2 has been a hit so far in its theatrical run. To date, it has grossed nearly $200 million at the box office.