What started as a viral punchline around Kawhi Leonard has now turned into something tangible in Southern California.

PrizePicks announced a new community initiative tied to the ongoing “tree” conversation that surrounded Leonard earlier this season, partnering with TreePeople LA to plant trees across the region. The campaign connects one of the NBA’s most talked about off-court storylines to a real environmental effort, shifting the narrative from internet jokes to visible action.

The program launches Saturday when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Lakers, with PrizePicks committing to plant trees throughout Southern California as part of the collaboration. TreePeople, a nonprofit with more than five decades of work in climate resilience, wildfire recovery, and community forestry, will oversee the on-the-ground impact.

When Kawhi goes green, PrizePicks plants trees 🌳 Every game Kawhi Leonard cashes a full-game MORE projection this season, we’ll plant trees in Southern California (for real) 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uVQF3bk33c — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

A PrizePicks company spokesperson said the idea grew out of broader conversations sparked by the viral moment. “This viral moment sparked a broader conversation internally about how we could help in a tangible way,” the spokesperson shared. Partnering with TreePeople, they added, felt like a natural opportunity to support communities that need it most.

From Viral Moment to Real-World Impact

The phrase “plant them trees” took off online after rapper Vince Staples joked about the situation on a podcast, turning a serious topic into a cultural meme. Rather than lean into the humor alone, PrizePicks chose to redirect attention toward measurable community benefit.

TreePeople has planted and cared for millions of trees across Southern California while leading efforts tied to extreme heat, wildfire recovery, and school greening. The organization’s long-standing presence helped ground the initiative in verifiable action instead of symbolism.

PrizePicks also emphasized the role of its player community in bringing the campaign to life. According to the spokesperson, the platform’s highly engaged user base often responds to major sports moments and looks for ways to connect culture with positive impact. The company expects fans to follow along as the initiative progresses and participate in future opportunities tied to the cause.

While the conversation originally centered on Kawhi Leonard, the outcome now points toward something bigger. By partnering with TreePeople, PrizePicks aims to turn a fleeting viral moment into lasting change for Southern California communities.