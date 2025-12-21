Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are getting slammed online for buying a puppy from a shop in that has cropped its ears.

Biles and Owens bought their new Doberman puppy by Regal Empire Dobermans.

“We know they will be great additions to your families!” the company wrote.

Fans in the comments did not hold back on how they felt about the superstar couple purchasing a puppy instead of adopting and the with cropped ears.

“Damn – so sad to see this from simone 🙁 i love so much about her. i hope this is ignorance and she learns and vows to never support breeders again #adoptdontshop,” one fan wrote.

“Please leave the dogs ears alone,” another fan commented.

“Ouch, their ears hurt so bad! This is abuse and animal cruelty. Shame on anyone breeding and buying from breeders,” another fan wrote.

PETA — an animal rights organization — also spoke out to Us Weekly about Biles and Owens.

“We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren’t alone,” PETA said in a statement to the outlet. “Then you went another step further and had the puppy’s ears chopped off? Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look.”

The statement continued, “Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries. Dogs love us just the way we are — the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured.”

PETA also directed their argument over to the breeders: “As long as people continue to buy dogs when so many await loving homes, we will always be in a homeless animal crisis.”

The statement continued: “Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter — agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages — only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder’s Instagram page. It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need.”

“We hope next time you’ll be kind and adopt one of the millions of animals dreaming of a better life. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Biles and Owens have not made a statement at this time.