Pablo Torre continues to peel back the layers on the New York Knicks’ aggressive free-agent courtship era, this time uncovering a never-used, Saturday Night Live-inspired recruiting video aimed at Kawhi Leonard.

On a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre revealed details from a 2019 Knicks pitch that leaned heavily into comedy, celebrity fandom, and New York bravado, per BleacherReport. The video, which never aired publicly, formed part of the team’s broader effort to land Leonard during the summer he entered free agency following his championship run with Toronto.

According to Torre, the centerpiece of the project featured former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah portraying Leonard. The skit also included several high-profile Knicks fans and comedians, blending basketball ambition with sketch comedy flair. The approach mirrored other pitches from that period, including one designed for Kyrie Irving that framed his potential arrival as a cultural reset for the city.

Despite the effort, nothing materialized. The Knicks never secured a formal meeting with Leonard, and the star forward ultimately chose Los Angeles. Years later, Torre decided to revisit the moment by asking one of the video’s participants what he remembered about the experience.

Ben Stiller reflects on Knicks’ Kawhi Leonard pitch

When Torre reached out, Ben Stiller offered a candid and reflective response about the long-forgotten shoot. He admitted the details were hazy, recalling only that it might have taken place around Union Square. More importantly, Stiller shifted the focus away from Leonard entirely.

P.S. I asked @BenStiller what he remembered about taping the Knicks’ free-agency recruiting video for Kawhi in the summer of 2019. He replied: https://t.co/boLwKQ3H2V pic.twitter.com/BIWiOfP65V — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) December 19, 2025

In his message, Stiller emphasized how different the Knicks feel now compared to those years of chasing LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Leonard. He pointed to the current roster’s chemistry, commitment, and balance, highlighting Karl-Anthony Towns for embracing his role and Jalen Brunson’s leadership as captain.

Stiller also stressed that while he admired Leonard as a player, the Knicks’ present situation feels earned rather than forced.

Torre’s latest revelation adds another chapter to a growing archive of Knicks what-ifs, while underscoring how far the organization believes it has come since relying on sketches, stars, and celebrity pitches to sell its vision.