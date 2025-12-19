Josh Allen is ready to begin a new chapter with Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen was celebrating his achievements over the past year, such as getting his jersey retired at the University of Wyoming and being awarded the 2024 NFL MVP.

“I was just trying to figure out protections and how to throw the ball correctly,” Allen said of how his game has evolved to the Associated Press. “We’ve come a long way.”

The Buffalo Bills quarterback then transitioned to his off-field accomplishments, including going down the road into fatherhood.

“I guess it’s like the evolution of life,” he added how important the Bills Mafia is to him personally. “I consider this place my home. It’s where I’ve done a lot of growing up. And it’s a place that I’ll raise a family. It’s really cool.”

He added his own comments to the video he and Steinfeld posted onto Instagram, making their pregnancy announcement.

“It just kind of came about,” he said of the video, adding that he was “overjoyed, absolutely overjoyed” about expecting his first child with Steinfeld.

This is not the first time that Allen has praised his wife whom he married in May following their pregnancy announcements.

“I love my wife, she’s my favorite teammate,” Allen said to reporters adding that while the world just was notified of the news, he's “known for a long time”

“You know it’s a really cool, special moment in my life and my wife’s.”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSLg5p9kjM_/

The Oscar-nominated actress hasn't spoken out following the pregnancy announcement, she has shared that how grateful she is to have married the Bills quarterback.

“I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world,” Steinfeld says. “Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him.”