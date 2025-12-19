Just a few days away from the release of Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme, the young actor is now going all in for the film's promotions. Continuing to go hard with his extravagant promotions for the film, Chalamet has now revealed his upcoming long and tedious schedule.

Set to release on Dec. 25, 2025, Marty Supreme is currently having limited early screenings in select cities. In a recent fan video uploaded on social media, Chalamet could be seen promoting his film at the ongoing screenings. The Dune star revealed that he is set to make appearances at multiple Marty Supreme screenings in New York City for the next four days.

Timothée Chalamet reveals he is gonna make an appearance at multiple ‘MARTY SUPREME' screenings for the next four days*: “I got 128 appearances in the next 96 hours.” pic.twitter.com/85YEItm7IJ — Timothée Chalamet Updates 🏓 (@timotheeupdates) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I am doing this at every screening. I got 128 appearances in the next 96 hours.”

Chalamet has been actively promoting Marty Supreme, which is slated for theatrical release on Dec. 25, 2025. Last month, he even released an 18-minute Zoom video showcasing the film's “marketing team,” effectively raising the hype for the upcoming film.

What is Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme about?

Recently appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chalamet opened up in detail about the film's plot.

“Ultimately, this is an original film, Marty Supreme,” Chalamet stated. “It’s an independent A24 film. I know people rag on the budget size. But this is the easiest sell for me to come here. I’m trying to talk straight into America right here.

“This is a movie about sacrifice in pursuit of a dream. And it’s something I can relate to deeply. And we live in a bleak time, especially for young people, so this film is an attempted antidote to that, and to continue to believe in yourself, to continue to dream big, and to follow your dreams and not take no for an answer,” Chalamet continued.