Timothée Chalamet does not tiptoe into a moment. He kicks the door open and lets the internet do the rest.

Ahead of the release of Marty Supreme, the Oscar nominated actor casually dropped a rap verse that instantly lit up social feeds and ended months of online guessing, per PageSix. Chalamet appeared on a remix of EsDeeKid’s track “4 Raws,” confirming he and the masked British rapper are not the same person after all.

The timing felt intentional. Marty Supreme opens nationwide on Christmas Day and has already rolled out in New York City and Los Angeles. Chalamet has leaned fully into a global promo run, popping up at merch events, surprising a New York table tennis invitational, and showing up on late night television with a surreal ping pong themed entourage. Few actors push a campaign this hard, and fewer make it feel this playful.

Industry voices see a method behind the chaos. One source told Page Six that Chalamet has taken cues from the Kardashian Jenner playbook, focusing on personal brand as much as performance. The approach appears to be paying off. The film reportedly delivered the fastest presales in A24 history, and awards season chatter has already followed.

A Verse That Ends the Rumors

The rap drop itself matched the rollout’s loose energy. On the remix with EsDeeKid, Chalamet leaned into humor rather than technical bravado, tossing out absurd lines that reference fame, films, and his own outsized life. He even nodded to his long running hip hop alias, Lil Timmy Tim, right out of the gate.

Days earlier, Chalamet dodged questions on British radio about rumors linking him to EsDeeKid, offering nothing more than a grin and a promise that “all will be revealed.” That reveal came without a press release, which only amplified the reaction.

EsDeeKid’s anonymity fueled the speculation in the first place. The Liverpool based artist, known for tracks like “Bally” and his debut album Rebel, always performs in a balaclava and keeps his identity locked down. Internet sleuths filled the gaps with flimsy evidence, from shared collaborators to Chalamet’s known love of rap.

Now the mystery is gone, but the moment worked. Chalamet controlled the narrative, boosted buzz for Marty Supreme, and reminded audiences that he understands exactly how culture moves online.