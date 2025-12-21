Nikki Bella debunked Cooper DeJean romance claims after she revealed she hasn't been intimate with anyone in a long time.

On the December 18 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki spoke about her relationship status with her twin sister, Brie. Nikki went on to talk about where she is in romance without naming DeJean specifically, after rumors began to swirl about the alleged couple.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella said on the podcast. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.”

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?”

Brie began joking with her, “You do. It’s like riding a bike.” She also suggested that Nikki should “make out with my pillow” if she wanted to practice.

The rumors between Nikki and DeJean started when the WWE star posted a photo dump online of her trip to Philadelphia where she was posing in front of his locker.

The post was also captioned with, “So blessed for the people around me, new friends and old, who make life so special and fun.”

Nikki was previously married to Artem Chigvintsev and filed for divorce earlier this year. The former couple share a son named, Matteo.

DeJean has not commented on the rumors and has continued to excel in his second season on the Eagles. The Eagles just won the NFC East title against the Washington Commanders.