Netflix is bringing fans back to Hillman College with a highly anticipated spin-off of the beloved NBC sitcom A Different World. In a major casting announcement, original series stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, and Cree Summer are confirmed to reprise their iconic roles in the new comedy series. Hardison and Guy will return as Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert Wayne, the couple whose journey captured audiences throughout the original run, while Bell and Summer are set to revisit their fan-favorite characters Ron Johnson and Freddie Brooks.

The sequel, created and led by showrunner Felicia Pride, aims to honor the legacy of the original while introducing a new generation of Hillman students. The spin-off centers on Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon—the youngest daughter of Dwayne and Whitley—as she begins her freshman year at her parents’ alma mater and navigates the highs and lows of college life under the weight of her family’s legacy. Original series legend Debbie Allen returns as an executive producer and will direct multiple episodes, including the premiere. Pride and Allen released a joint statement expressing their excitement about some of the OG characters returning for the spin-off.

“A Different World is back!!! YAY!! We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell! These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today,” they shared in a joint statement reported by Deadline.

“Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into ‘A Different World.’ And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans. We can’t wait for lovers of the show to experience this new chapter as a real continuation of the legacy show, and we’re excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman,” they added.

While some fan favorites are returning to their original characters, the spin-off will showcase some new characters with some new faces. New cast members include Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, and Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Howard University student Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

The series received the green light for a pilot back in March, with production beginning during the summer. Last month, the show received a series order for 10 episodes.

A Different World ran for six seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Initially, The Cosby Show spin-off showed Lisa Bonet's character, Denise Huxtable, navigating life at Hillman. The sitcom established a diverse cast of characters and expanded its focus on the HBCU experience when Bonet left after the first season. A Different World soon became a cult classic for many viewers and inspired generations of students to pursue higher education at HBCUs.