Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating at the pinnacle of their careers, but it didn't stop them from finding love within each other.

The singer made her first appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, where relationship rumors continued to swirl. During that time, Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour, but would still support Kelce on the road as well as home games at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce didn't hold back his support either as he would use his bye week to accompany Swift to her Eras Tour Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2023. Swift shared that touring would often cause strife in previous relationships,

“Relationships on tour has always been something I’ve really struggled with because it’s always felt like the tour was taking away from the relationship,” she said on a new episode of The End Of An Era on Disney+. “Somehow, I was not able to do both and feel like I was nurturing both at the same time, even though I would try and try and try and try.”

What helped Swift and Kelce pour into their relationship was relatability. He could empathize with her with the grueling rehearsals as he does with practice.

“We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums, and we entertain people for three and a half hours,” the singer noted. “His with considerably more violence than mine — but he’s not in heels. But it’s our passion. We’ve been chasing this since we were little kids.”

She continued, “I don’t think I ever thought I’d meet a guy who had that same trajectory. And I’ve realized that with this person in my life, that this was the right fit for me. You can have the two passions coexist, and they actually fuel each other.”

“Ultimately, we love cheering each other on. That’s rad,” Swift added.

“The fans absolutely love Travis, and I think it’s ‘cause they can tell that he loves them too, and he just kind of loves all people,” Swift said.

The Swifities have also taken to liking Kelce which Swift notes is not a surprise since he's “lovable.”

“It’s so funny to be on stage and to see thousands of Kansas City Chiefs 87 jerseys,” noted. “If you would have shown me like, ‘This is what your crowd’s gonna look like in a year,’ before I knew he was gonna come into my life, I’d just be like, ‘Why are there so many football jerseys out there?’ It’s a discernible difference in the way the crowd looks. I swear to God, it’s like every 12th person has his jersey on.”

Kelce supported Swift during several stops on her Eras tour including international stops in Buenos Aires, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Germany, and multiple London shows. He made an on stage appearance during on of the London shows when he was a backup dancer for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” segment.

The Eras Tour concluded in December 2024 after 149 shows across the globe. The tour is now the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing $2 billion in revenue.

As for their relationship, the couple has been dating for two years and Kelce proposed back in August.

The End Of An Era is now streaming on Disney+.