Dune 2 is a huge hit, but Rebecca Ferguson has lined up her next big role. She will star in a new high-profile project with Chris Pratt.
Deadline is reporting that Ferguson and Pratt will star in a new thriller film called Mercy for Amazon MGM Studios. Allegedly, the studio has “high expectations” for Mercy.
Timur Bekmambetov will direct Mercy, which is being dubbed a “sci-fi thriller.” Marco van Belle wrote the script. Producer Charles Roven, who just landed an Oscar nomination for Best Picture thanks to Oppenheimer, brought the project to the table. Atlas Entertainment's Senior Vice President, Robert Amidon, will produce along with Bekmambetov's BEL company. Additionally, Majd Nassif will produce the thriller.
Chris Pratt previously starred in The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War for Amazon. After first gaining notoriety for his roles in The O.C., Parks and Recreation, Jennifer's Body, and Zero Dark Thirty, Pratt became a true leading man.
He has led the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for the MCU. Pratt also appeared in the likes of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. He's also known for leading the Lego Movie and Jurassic World franchises.
Some of Pratt's other notable credits include Onward, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Passengers. Coming up, he will voice the title role in The Garfield Movie as well as star in The Electric State from the Russo Brothers.
Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca Ferguson first gained fame for her role in the Swedish soap opera Nya tider. She'd go on to star in Drowning Ghost and The White Queen shortly after.
Perhaps her biggest role, though, is in the Mission: Impossible franchise. She starred in three films beginning with Rogue Nation and ending with Dead Reckoning. Ferguson has also starred in the likes of The Greatest Showman, Life, Doctor Sleep, and the Dune franchise. She also led Silo for Apple TV+.