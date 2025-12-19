A viral rumor tried to turn a music industry friendship into something much messier, but GloRilla and Sexyy Red wasted no time shutting it down. The situation began when an X account called Hoops Crave posted a fabricated screenshot that appeared to show Sexyy Red suggesting a polyamorous setup involving GloRilla and NBA forward Brandon Ingram.

Sexyy Red wants a poly relationship with Brandon Ingram and GloRilla pic.twitter.com/L15fxLxLba — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fake comment referenced Glo’s dancing clip with Ingram and quickly picked up traction, blurring the line between satire and misinformation for some users.

GloRilla responded directly once the post reached her timeline. In a now deleted tweet, she called out the screenshot as fake and told people to stop playing with her name. Her response cut through the noise and made her stance clear within seconds.

Sexyy Red followed later that same day with a stronger message of her own. She said she had not planned to address it but found the situation strange and fake, adding that she does not play those kinds of games and called the person who created it “hella lame.” The two artists presented a united front, leaving little room for confusion.

“I wasn't even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake as I don't even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!”

GloRilla keeps relationship details close

The rumor also intersected with ongoing curiosity around GloRilla’s relationship with Ingram, which she has addressed carefully in past interviews. During a conversation with Complex’s Jordan Rose, Glo explained that she prefers to keep that part of her life private and avoids putting too much of it in the public eye.

She did share how they first met, revealing that their introduction happened about a year earlier at a Memphis vs. New Orleans game while Ingram still played for the Pelicans. When asked who made the first move, Glo answered quickly, saying it was him, before shutting the topic down just as fast.

While fans have spotted the pair together over the past year, including a subtle Instagram post and a birthday trip to Cabo, Glo has stayed consistent in controlling the narrative. This latest rumor crossed a line, and both she and Sexyy Red made sure it stopped there.