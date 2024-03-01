Hans Zimmer is getting ready for a Dune 3. Denis Villeneuve pitched his composer on the next film as the second installment was commencing production.
In an interview with Variety, Zimmer revealed he's already gotten to work on Dune 3. “Guess who hasn't stopped writing?” he asked.
“Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we're going and I know we're not done,” Zimmer revealed.
However, it may still be a while before this comes to fruition. Villeneuve has recently spoken about potentially taking a break from the sand. He's also discussed not wanting to rush into the third film so he can make the best movie possible.
Hans Zimmer is an iconic composer. He has won several Oscars and Grammys for his work and is known fo rwriting the scores of The Lion King, Gladiator, and Interstellar.
Dune
Denis Villeneuve has directed several modern sci-fi classics including Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Beginning in 2021, he began adapting Frank Herbert's Dune novel.
The first film was released in 2021 and a part of Warner Bros' day and date release. That meant it was released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Nonetheless, it grossed $430 million worldwide and got a sequel from the studio. The first film adapted the first half of Herbert's book.
Dune: Part Two adapts the second half of Herbert's epic. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is continuing his rise to power and seeking revenge against those who tore his family apart. Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem return from the first film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux make their franchise debuts in the sequel.